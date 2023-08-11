WISD welcomes new school year

August 11, 2023

School will officially be back in session for Whitney students Thursday, August 10, and teachers have been hard at work during the staff development days leading up to the first day of school. Dawnanita James is pictured above, adding finishing touches to her second grade classroom decorations. James, who is in her 15th year of teaching at the elementary level, expressed excitement about going into her sixth year of teaching at Whitney Elementary School. She said that WISD is a positive environment to work in, and the principals strive to promote engaging activities for the children. James said, “I am looking forward to seeing those beautiful smiles on the kids’ faces.”