Whitney PD makes arrests after burglary

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 11, 2023

The Whitney Police Department took two suspects into custody after a chase Tuesday, August 1.



According to reports, officers were dispatched to Pit Stop convenience store at 209 North Bosque Street in reference to a possible break-in.



An officer arrived on scene and reportedly saw a subject running from the store and gave chase, but lost him in a wooded area.



Deputy Hill County Emergency Management Coordinator Chris Jackson arrived to search the area with the department’s drone, and Hill County Sheriff’s Office personnel also responded.



Reports indicated that the suspects were located at an address on Beth Street. They had over $387 in quarters and cash that was reported stolen from the store, and numerous other items reported stolen from the store were also recovered at the home.



Authorities arrested a 17-year-old male and a juvenile male and charged them both with burglary of a building.



According to Interim Whitney Police Chief Kyle Nevil, the two are also believed to be suspects in numerous car burglaries in Whitney, and related stolen items were located with additional charges expected.