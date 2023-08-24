Council proposes tax rate, sets hearing

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

August 24, 2023

The Whitney City Council proposed a tax rate for the coming year during the regular monthly meeting held Thursday, August 17.



The council proposed a rate of $0.6004 per $100 valuation, which is a decrease from the previous rate of $0.6384. The proposed rate is the calculated voter-approval rate, which is the highest rate that the city can adopt without holding an election.



The no-new-revenue rate, which is the rate that would have raised the same amount of tax revenue as last year, was calculated at $0.5597. The proposed rate will increase the city’s tax levy compared to last year by around $130,000.



A public hearing on the tax rate was scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, at 6 p.m.



The council also voted to move forward with an agreement with Fortiline Waterworks for the purchase and installation of new water meters in the city in an amount not to exceed $594,216. In March, the council voted to enter into a finance contract with Government Capital to fund the meter project.



The action follows a pilot program in which the meters were tested in select locations throughout the city. Many of the city’s current meters are past their expected lifespan, and old meters are known to have water loss issues and create situations where customers are not billed for all of the water they are using. The city must operate within a certain margin of water loss under Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and Texas Water Development Board rules.



In addition to providing accurate readings, the new meters will allow customers to see and manage their usage, including setting alarms that will alert them of leaks.



Pending attorney review, a service agreement was also approved with Smart Earth Technologies for metering infrastructure.



The council also approved a variance to the minimum distance requirement for establishments selling alcoholic beverages for Kim’s Convenience Stores. The company is proposing to develop a 7,300-square-foot travel center, including a Whataburger, at the intersection of North Brazos Street and HCR 1240.



Because the convenience store will sell beer and wine, the business needed a variance to the ordinance that prohibits alcohol sales within 300 feet of a public school due to the proximity of one of the district’s buildings.

In June, Whitney’s school board approved a resolution stating that the district would not oppose the city granting a variance to the business.

The council authorized submission of an application to the Smith Foundation for a grant to benefit the city park project.

Syndi Hillberry made a presentation to the council about the effort by a group of citizens who have a desire to improve park facilities in the city. Hillberry said that one of her colleagues had successfully applied for city park grants in the past and they have been looking into all of the property currently owned by the city.

Hillberry asked that the mayor be authorized to proceed with grant applications for a park study. She said that citizens, businesses and contractors have already offered money or labor toward park improvement efforts.

The council also approved a special events application submitted by the Lake Whitney Chamber of Commerce for Pioneer Days events. The annual festival will be Saturday, October 7, with Railroad Avenue closed for the carnival from October 1-8.

This year’s parade route will be amended slightly to avoid Jefferson Avenue in an effort to keep traffic flowing on that street. Otherwise, it will be the same route and include Town Hall Estates so residents can enjoy the parade.

The mayor was authorized by the council to advertise for applicants to serve on the Planning and Zoning Board, Board of Adjustment and Parks Advisory Board.

In other action at the meeting, the council approved agreements with Teamwork Town, Inc. allowing construction of public utilities to proceed for the Trinity Estates subdivision, updated ordinances outlining job descriptions for the operations director and police chief and declared several vehicles and other outdated equipment that is no longer of use to the city as surplus property to be sold through Rene Bates Auctioneers.

In departmental reports, Mayor Janice Sanders spoke and thanked the city’s department heads and employees for the jobs they do for the city.

The fire department reported that its two small brush trucks and large brush truck were being repaired. Chief David Gilmore recently participated in fire chief training in Austin, and firefighters will soon be participating in cancer awareness training, HAZMAT training, emergency care responder training in order to assist with medical calls, and other training to increase the services the firefighters can provide to the community.

Interim Police Chief Kyle Nevil reported that the department had received its 2023 Dodge Durangos, which were upfitted and delivered to Whitney August 10. The department’s 2010 Dodge Charger and 2019 Chevy Tahoe are also back in service. The police department responded to 287 calls in July, including alarms, assault, burglary, family violence, fireworks calls and ambulance calls.

Five arrests were made for assault family violence, assault on a public servant, criminal trespass, family violence assault and burglary. The department issued 77 citations and issued 108 warnings in July.

Public Works Supervisor Chris Brennan reported that the department recently repaired four water leaks. Two new employees, Jared Benson and Corbin Gomes, have joined the department. He also reported that Public Works has received a quote for the council’s requested traffic study in the city, the underground storage tanks on city property have been extracted, and the department moved the playground equipment that First Baptist Church donated to the city.

EMS Supervisor John Martin reported that year-to-date numbers show the department with an average response time of four minutes and 45 seconds, which is well below the national average. EMS has responded to 306 calls since January and has recently brought on two full-time paramedics, one who has over 19 years of experience in a busy call area and another with 18 years of experience and military service.

Library Director Denise Carter told the council that the library has been a cooling station for residents who need to get out of the heat. There were 579 visitors to the library in July, with 33 new library cards issued.

Tech help day has been one of the library’s most popular events, Carter said, and is held every Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. Residents can get help learning how to install ebook apps and have questions answered about their devices.

Story time for young children starts up again August 25 at 10:30 a.m. and helps introduce kids to literacy while giving parents and grandparents a chance to build friendships. The library’s 100 Books Before Kindergarten program also remains popular and encourages early literacy for preschoolers.

The library has a number of other activities and events ongoing or planned in the future, including its book club; homework, research and employment help; information about the Whitney area; and a solar eclipse event with Larry Smith planned for Friday, September 22. Complete information about the library’s events and services can be found on the website at http://www.whitneylibrary.org.

In public comments, a resident of Dee Street expressed concerns about swimming pools without fences, roaming animals and an abandoned home that he said is not boarded up and presents a risk to children.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held Thursday, September 21.