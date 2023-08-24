Whitney Wildcats entering ’23 season with high hopes

Sports writer: Brent Cook

August 24, 2023



As the summer heat gives way to the anticipation of fall, the Whitney Wildcats are poised to embark on a promising journey in the 2023 season.



With the echoes of last year’s successes still resonating, the Wildcats hope to build upon their achievements and leave their mark on the gridiron once again.



The season will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Wildcat Stadium as the Troy Trojans come to town. The Wildcats topped Troy 23-0 to start last season and the Trojans finished the year with just three wins.



Under the guidance of second-year Head Coach David Haynes, who has been instrumental in shaping the team’s identity, the Wildcats are aiming to maintain their winning streak and exceed expectations.



The Wildcats finished 8-4 last year, claiming the bi-district championship with a win over Teague before stumbling in the second round of the playoffs against Pottsboro.



Coach Haynes’ emphasis on discipline, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence has earned him the respect of his players and the community alike.



The team’s offense will be led by multi-threat quarterback Mason Seely, whose precision passing and quick feet kept the opposing defenses on their toes in 2022.



Alongside Seely, the Wildcats boast a formidable lineup of skilled receivers. Jairdyn Anderson, Kaden Turner and Marcus Wilson combed for nearly 2,500 yards last season and will once again look to spread and sprint around the field.



On the defensive front, linebacker David Haynes III will stand as a pillar of the Wildcat attack. The senior standout dominated the field last year with more than 150 tackles, and his determination and hard-hitting tackles have been instrumental in providing the offense the opportunity to light up the scoreboard. Haynes will be supported by an agile defensive line and secondary.

With the start of the season just around the corner, the local community is buzzing with excitement. The Wildcat fans are already gearing up to fill the stands as the Friday night lights will once again illuminate Wildcat Stadium.

A talented roster and a dedicated coaching staff should position the Wildcats to make another run towards the playoffs.

Following the contest against Troy, the Wildcats will travel for a tune-up in a cross-county showdown against Hillsboro. The Wildcats will then launch into an eight-game district schedule, which includes heavy-weight matchups against West and Grandview.