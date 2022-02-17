Filing deadline nears for May city, school elections

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 16, 2022

The candidate filing period for May city and school elections will come to a close Friday, February 18. The election date will be Saturday, May 7, with early voting beginning April 25.



The City of Whitney has three council positions available. The two-year terms are currently held by Mary Rae, Valery Peacock and Jerry Barker.



Filing is being conducted at Whitney City Hall, located at 115 West Jefferson Avenue in Whitney, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. Note that City Hall is closed from 1 to 2 p.m. for lunch.



Whitney ISD has two positions opening for three-year terms as board members. Currently serving in the positions that are opening are Brad Brunett and Bobby Cryns.



Application forms can be picked up at the Whitney ISD Administration Office, 305 South San Jacinto in Whitney, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.



Blum ISD has two positions opening in May for three-year terms on the school board. Currently holding the opening positions are Richard McPherson and Elsa Scott.



Blum ISD will accept applications at the Blum ISD Administration Building from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The City of Covington will have the following positions open: place one for the remaining one year left of the term, places two and four for two-year terms and mayor for a two-year term. Currently holding those positions are Curtis Wood, Tracy Brown, Charles Kirby and Mayor George Burnett.



Candidates can file at Covington City Hall, 402 Athens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.



Covington ISD will elect two individuals to serve full three-year terms as trustees on the Board of Trustees. Andy Lopez and Freedom Jay are currently holding these two at-large positions.



Candidates can file for a spot on the ballot from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Covington ISD, 501 North Main Street.



For more information about any of the elections, contact city or school administration offices.