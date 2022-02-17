UIL releases 2022-2024 district realignments

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

February 16, 2022

Texas high school athletic directors and coaches have received the district realignment announcement from the University Interscholastic League (UIL) that comes every two years.



In 3A Division I football, Whitney will play in a nine-team district, up from seven previously. West, Grandview, Maypearl, Dallas Madison, Dallas A+ and Dallas Life Oak Cliff will stay on, and Dallas Gateway and Inspired Vision Academy will be added to form District 7 Region II.



In volleyball, District 17-3A Region III will feature Whitney, West, Grandview, Maypearl, Keene, Clifton and HSI-Waco.



In basketball, Whitney will square off with West, Maypearl, Grandview, Clifton and Keene to form District 17-3A.



In Conference 1A Division I Region III six-man football, District 11 will contain a Hill County duo with Blum and Covington. The district will also include Milford, Avalon and Three Way School.



In volleyball District 18-A, Blum and Covington will be accompanied by Kopperl, Meridian and Morgan.



Blum and Covington will create District 20-A in basketball with Iredell, Kopperl, Meridian, Morgan and Walnut Springs.



Conference 1A Division I Region III six-man football, District 12 will remain unchanged with Abbott, Aquilla, Penelope, Coolidge and Gholson.



In basketball, Aquilla will compete with Abbott, Mount Calm, Oglesby, Jonesboro, Cranfills Gap and Gholson in District 25-1A Region IV.



Volleyball District 24-A will include Aquilla, Abbott, Gholson and Oglesby.