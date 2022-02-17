Record-breaking Lake Whitney catch

Reporter: Ellie Mahan
While fishing at Lake Whitney Thursday, February 10, Cody Pratka caught a Largemouth Black Bass that weighed in at 12.30 pounds. Pratka submitted paperwork to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for his catch to go down in history as the largest fish of that type ever caught at Lake Whitney. The previous record-holding fish weighed 11.63 pounds and was caught in 1999. He said that since the weather was cold, the fish’s metabolism was lower and he was able to weigh the fish, take photos with it and release it back into the water without harming it. Fishing has been a hobby of Pratka’s for as long as he can remember, and he has been competing in fishing tournaments since he was attending college at Tarleton State University. Now he goes fishing every chance he gets with his two children. The record for Pratka’s catch was pending approval as of Friday, February 11.