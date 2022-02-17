Early voting underway at new county annex

Editor: Shannon Cottongame

Crews were on site working on the county’s new Precinct 1 annex between Whitney and Blum, in the Huron community, last week before early voting began at the location. While the building is not yet ready to house county offices, it is already serving the west side of the county as a polling place. The annex is located at 5800 FM 933 and is expected to be ready for county offices to move in by May or June. It will provide space for law enforcement and Precinct 1 officials, including the justice of the peace, constable and commissioner. There is also room to serve other departments if they choose to use the annex in the future.



Early voting is now underway in the March Republican and Democratic primary elections set for Tuesday, March 1. Hill County voters now have three polling places to choose from during the early voting period, including the new annex property between Whitney and Blum.



The address of the local voting location is 5800 FM 933, Whitney. All local polling places will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays through Friday, February 25.



Other Hill County early voting locations are the Covington Street Annex, located at 126 South Covington Street in Hillsboro, and the Hubbard Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 North Magnolia in Hubbard.



Bosque County residents can vote early at the Bosque County Courthouse, located at 110 South Main Street in Meridian, or the Clifton Civic Center, located at 403 West Third Street in Clifton. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 14-16, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 17, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 22, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. February 23, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. February 24, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 25.



Voters are reminded that under Texas law, those who possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo identification must present that ID at the polls when voting in person. Voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or a voter registration certificate.



The seven acceptable forms of identification are: a Texas driver license, Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by the Department of Public Safety, a Texas personal identification card, a Texas handgun license, a military identification card, a United States Citizenship Certificate or a United States passport.



With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.



For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

